Trial to begin for 3 people accused of killing Louisville woman by throwing rock at her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people charged with killing a Louisville woman by throwing a rock at her are scheduled to go on trial Tuesday.

Asia Jewell, Evert Baker and Amber Jewell allegedly got into an argument with 28-year-old Kara Jewell on North 38th Street, near Duncan Street in February 2017.

Attorneys say Amber Jewell threw a rock at her cousin Kara Jewell, causing serious head injuries and, eventually, her death.

Police have not said how Asia Jewell or Evert Baker were involved in the incident.

