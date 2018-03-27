Trial to begin for 3 people accused of killing Louisville woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trial to begin for 3 people accused of killing Louisville woman by throwing rock at her

Posted: Updated:
Asia Jewell, Amber Jewell, Evert Baker, left to right (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Asia Jewell, Amber Jewell, Evert Baker, left to right (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people charged with killing a Louisville woman by throwing a rock at her are scheduled to go on trial Tuesday.

Asia Jewell, Evert Baker and Amber Jewell allegedly got into an argument with 28-year-old Kara Jewell on North 38th Street, near Duncan Street in February 2017.

Attorneys say Amber Jewell threw a rock at her cousin Kara Jewell, causing serious head injuries and, eventually, her death.

Police have not said how Asia Jewell or Evert Baker were involved in the incident.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.