Police arrest 3 suspects after drugs, children, stolen property - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest 3 suspects after drugs, children, stolen property found in Portland home

Posted: Updated:
Kathy Woosley, Melvin Haycraft and Tracy Branch (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Kathy Woosley, Melvin Haycraft and Tracy Branch (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

According to an arrest report, the Louisville Metro Police SWAT team, along with 1st Division officers, showed up in the 500 block of North 19th Street, near Portland Avenue, in order to execute a search warrant at the home of 54-year-old Melvin Haycraft, 46-year-old Kathy Woosley and 46-year-old Tracy Branch.

Police say Haycraft and Woosley were the targets of the search warrant.

Inside the home, police say they found a "baseball" sized bag of suspected methamphetamine, as well as several items of stolen property. Police say serial numbers had been removed from some of the stolen items.

According to the arrest reports, Haycraft admitted to conducting a scheme where he would trade stolen property for drugs or money.

Police say when they searched Branch, they found a baggie that contained suspected meth.

There were also two children -- ages 3 and 2 -- in the home.

Haycraft, Woosley and Branch were all arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Haycraft and Woosley were also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, receipt of stolen property and obscuring the identity of a machine.

All three of the suspects are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

