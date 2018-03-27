Kentucky AG and CVS team up for 24-hour opioid and medication di - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky AG and CVS team up for 24-hour opioid and medication disposal

CVS will install kiosks at nine locations for people to drop of unused medications 24 hours a day. CVS will install kiosks at nine locations for people to drop of unused medications 24 hours a day.
Kentucky AG Andy Beshear says four people die of an overdose in Kentucky each day. Kentucky AG Andy Beshear says four people die of an overdose in Kentucky each day.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will soon offer a place to dispose of medications 24 hours a day. 

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced a partnership for opioid disposal with CVS Health  to help fight the drug crisis. 

CVS is setting up nine locations in Kentucky with a kiosk where they can dispose of medicines including opioids.  The kiosks will be located in Louisville, Elizabethtown and Lexington, Frankfort, Georgetown and other locations. 

Beshear says each day four Kentuckians die from overdosing. And more children are in foster care than ever before because parents are addicted. 

"The most dangerous place in all of our homes -- the most likely place to cause addiction for our kids and our grandkids -- is the medicine cabinet," Beshear said. 

CVS will install about 750 disposal kiosks across the country.

