Laura Keeney - Senior Account Manager

Born into a military family, Laura arrived in the Louisville area in 1995. She has since been a proud Hoosier, graduating from Floyd Central High School and Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Laura has a strong background in sales, marketing, and advertising. With a degree in education, she is always eager to devour new information and organize it into an easy-to-understand format for her clients. Previous roles have allowed Laura to sit in both the client’s and advertiser’s chair, giving her a well-rounded perspective on how to best help her clients reach their business goals.

Laura also has experience in newspaper advertising through the Courier-Journal and is passionate about digital advertising and how it can enhance traditional marketing.

In her spare time Laura enjoys spending time with her husband and children, cooking, and cheering on IU. She is a loyal patron of both Louisville and Southern Indiana restaurants and businesses – especially those with an excellent bourbon selection.