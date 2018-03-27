Lindsay Hanson Cox - Account Executive

After studying acting for film in New York City, Lindsay completed her degree at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, having studied Theatre and Telecommunication. Lindsay’s extensive background in television as both on-air personality and account executive, enables her to leverage the power of the human narrative to maximize her client’s marketing campaign.

Deeply passionate about the arts and non-profits, Lindsay has served as spokesperson for the “W8 2 Txt” campaign, raised thousands of dollars for Children’s Miracle Network, and served as a spokesperson for the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Ohio. During her time at EFWO, her belief in the transformational power of art led her to secure a grant for the foundation in support of a new art therapy program.

In her free time, Lindsay and her husband Levi enjoy exploring and supporting Louisville’s thriving art scene.