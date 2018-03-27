Elizabethtown man accused of attacking woman pregnant with his child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man is in the Hardin County Detention Center after police say he assaulted the woman who is carrying his child.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on March 25, just after 5 p.m., at the Days Inn near the interchange between North Mulberry Street and I-65.

Police say 36-year-old Brandon Farmer had been living with a woman in one of the hotel rooms. That woman was pregnant with his child.

Farmer allegedly returned to the hotel room and told the woman he was high on methamphetamine. Police say he then grabbed the woman's neck, picked her up off the floor and then slammed her to the ground. While she was laying on the ground, Farmer continued to choke her, according to the arrest report. Police say he then began punching her in the head.

Hogan was arrested by the Elizabethtown Police Department just before 5:30 p.m. He's charged with second-degree assault.

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

