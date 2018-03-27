MISSING: Police asking for help to find 2 Grayson County teens - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MISSING: Police asking for help to find 2 Grayson County teens

Marisa Hay Marisa Hay
Felicity Sommerfield Felicity Sommerfield

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Grayson County are asking for the public's help to locate two missing teens.

Police say 17-year-old Marisa Hay of Clarkson, Kentucky, was reported missing on March 22. She was last seen near the 100 block of Sims Road in Clarkson at 3:45 p.m. Hay was wearing blue jeans and a maroon hoodie.

Officials say Hay is a white female, about 5'6 and weighs 220 pounds. Hay has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Hay may be in the company of a boyfriend who lives in Hardin County.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is also asking for help locating 17-year-old Felicity Sommerfield from Leitchfield. She was last seen at Grayson County High School on March 13 around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say Sommerfield is a white female, 5'2, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. When last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and tan shoes. Officials say Sommerfield may also be in the Hardin County area.

According to police, both teens are in need of prescribed medication.

Anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 270-259-3024.

