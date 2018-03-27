Ohio woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ohio woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny

Posted: Updated:
54-year-old Ladonna Hughett was charged with making lewd comments to Easter Bunny. 54-year-old Ladonna Hughett was charged with making lewd comments to Easter Bunny.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) -- Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.

Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield on Saturday after 54-year-old Ladonna Hughett made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny. Police report she began to ride the carousel after making the comments.

Arriving officers reported that Hughett appeared to be intoxicated, with bloodshot eyes, alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and unsteadiness on her feet.

She was arrested for drunkenness and transported to the county jail in Mansfield, about 70 miles north of Columbus. 

Authorities say she was issued a summons to appear in court and has since been released from jail.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

