Porkland BBQ to hold grand opening in Portland neighborhood on M - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Porkland BBQ to hold grand opening in Portland neighborhood on March 28

Posted: Updated:
Porkland BBQ will be housed inside a building on Saint Cecilia Street in the Portland neighborhood. The startup restaurant was created by the non-profit group Love City. Porkland BBQ will be housed inside a building on Saint Cecilia Street in the Portland neighborhood. The startup restaurant was created by the non-profit group Love City.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new BBQ restaurant in west Louisville is doing more than just feeding the community.

Porkland BBQ will be housed inside a building on Saint Cecilia Street in the Portland neighborhood. The startup restaurant was created by the non-profit group Love City.

All the restaurant's proceeds will go towards community programs for young people and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Portland neighborhood.

Porkland BBQ is expected to celebrate its grand opening on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 28.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.