Porkland BBQ to hold grand opening in Portland neighborhood on March 28

Porkland BBQ will be housed inside a building on Saint Cecilia Street in the Portland neighborhood. The startup restaurant was created by the non-profit group Love City.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new BBQ restaurant in west Louisville is doing more than just feeding the community.

Porkland BBQ will be housed inside a building on Saint Cecilia Street in the Portland neighborhood. The startup restaurant was created by the non-profit group Love City.

All the restaurant's proceeds will go towards community programs for young people and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Portland neighborhood.

Porkland BBQ is expected to celebrate its grand opening on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 28.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

