Heineken accused of racism with light beer commercial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heineken says it was just a commercial, but critics are calling it racist.

Here's the ad: A bartender slides a bottle of Heineken Light to a woman. The bottle travels past several black people, before arriving at a lighter-skinned woman. The clip ends with the tagline, "Sometimes lighter is better."

Heineken pulled the ad from TV and the Internet. A company spokesperson insists the ad was only referencing Heineken Light Beer, but adds, "we missed the mark and we are taking that feedback to heart."

