Crews assemble Skystar Observation Wheel and clean up Great Lawn before Thunder of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of thousands of people will be descending on Waterfront Park in three weeks for Thunder Over Louisville, and clean-up is still underway after last month’s flooding.

Waterfront Development Corporation workers spent most of Tuesday re-seeding the great lawn. Five-thousand pounds of seed was spread in an area that typically uses half of that.

“We have been out here dragging the Great Lawn, the south Great Lawn, trying to grade it all out, seed it to get it ready for event season,” said Alex Laughlin with the Waterfront Development Corporation. “This is about the time of year we do it, but because it has been destroyed so bad from the flooding, we are trying to get a jump on it and get some grass growing.”

A couple miles east on River Road at Cox park, several front-end loaders and bulldozers were moving tons of mud out of the parking lot for Thunder spectators.

Electricity is expected to be restored to the park’s restrooms sometime next week.

At the base of the Big Four Bridge, more than a dozen workers began assembling the 160-ft tall Skystar Observation Wheel.

Fourteen tractor trailers of equipment will be used for the wheel and its glass gondolas, a location that has shifted to inside the bridge’s loops because of the soggy ground.

“We were originally going to put it out in the grass at the Great Lawn at the Big Four Bridge, but we had to make an adjustment on the fly and put it on the parking lot,” said Todd Schneider, Managing Partner of Skystar Wheel.

Waterfront Development workers will be watching the skies closely as Thunder approaches on April 21, but they're pleased with how it’s looking so far.

“We are about done with it, really," Laughlin said. "It took a while to get it cleaned off, but it should bounce back pretty good in the next couple weeks. We are getting there.”

The Skystar Observation Wheel is scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Thursday.

