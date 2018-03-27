Crews assemble Skystar Observation Wheel and clean up Great Lawn before Thunder of Louisville

Big changes could be coming to a five-mile stretch of 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.

She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.

Police near Mansfield say the 54-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

David Padgett sat down with WDRB News on Monday, talking about the season, his future, the next U of L coach and the former U of L coach he spoke with often during the season.

Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.

Vince Tyra's first assignment as the Louisville athletic director is to recruit a men's basketball coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of thousands of people will be descending on Waterfront Park in three weeks for Thunder Over Louisville, and clean-up is still underway after last month’s flooding.

Waterfront Development Corporation workers spent most of Tuesday re-seeding the great lawn. Five-thousand pounds of seed was spread in an area that typically uses half of that.

“We have been out here dragging the Great Lawn, the south Great Lawn, trying to grade it all out, seed it to get it ready for event season,” said Alex Laughlin with the Waterfront Development Corporation. “This is about the time of year we do it, but because it has been destroyed so bad from the flooding, we are trying to get a jump on it and get some grass growing.”

A couple miles east on River Road at Cox park, several front-end loaders and bulldozers were moving tons of mud out of the parking lot for Thunder spectators.

Electricity is expected to be restored to the park’s restrooms sometime next week.

At the base of the Big Four Bridge, more than a dozen workers began assembling the 160-ft tall Skystar Observation Wheel.

Fourteen tractor trailers of equipment will be used for the wheel and its glass gondolas, a location that has shifted to inside the bridge’s loops because of the soggy ground.

“We were originally going to put it out in the grass at the Great Lawn at the Big Four Bridge, but we had to make an adjustment on the fly and put it on the parking lot,” said Todd Schneider, Managing Partner of Skystar Wheel.

Waterfront Development workers will be watching the skies closely as Thunder approaches on April 21, but they're pleased with how it’s looking so far.

“We are about done with it, really," Laughlin said. "It took a while to get it cleaned off, but it should bounce back pretty good in the next couple weeks. We are getting there.”

The Skystar Observation Wheel is scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Thursday.

