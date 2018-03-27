Kentucky Senate committee passes 'gang violence bill' amid intense debate

Big changes could be coming to a five-mile stretch of 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

Big changes could be coming to a five-mile stretch of 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.

The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.

She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.

She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.

Police near Mansfield say the 54-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated.

Police near Mansfield say the 54-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

David Padgett sat down with WDRB News on Monday, talking about the season, his future, the next U of L coach and the former U of L coach he spoke with often during the season.

David Padgett sat down with WDRB News on Monday, talking about the season, his future, the next U of L coach and the former U of L coach he spoke with often during the season.

Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.

Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.

Vince Tyra's first assignment as the Louisville athletic director is to recruit a men's basketball coach.

Vince Tyra's first assignment as the Louisville athletic director is to recruit a men's basketball coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The so-called "gang violence bill" has taken a big step towards passage.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved House Bill 169 after intense debate. The bill makes gang recruiting a crime and increases prison time for those convicted of gang-related activity.

Supporters, including the Louisville Metro Police Department, say the bill gives police and prosecutors another tool to reduce violence. But opponents argue it does nothing to prevent gangs and could have unintended consequences.

"So I am asking you, table this for now until you can think through what else has to be done to really eliminate gangs in our communities, so that we can all be safe," said Sadiqa Reynolds, of the Louisville Urban League. "Because what you may do if you push this, is move these folks to a different neighborhood."

The bill was approved, even though several senators expressed concern. It now goes to the full Senate. The bill has already passed the House.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.