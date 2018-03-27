CRAWFORD | After telling Xavier he's leaving, Mack set to be named Louisville coach on Wednesday

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.More >>
Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.More >>
David Padgett sat down with WDRB News on Monday, talking about the season, his future, the next U of L coach and the former U of L coach he spoke with often during the season.More >>
The NFL Network will televise the University of Louisville football pro day on Thursday, as part of its continuing coverage of Lamar Jackson.More >>
University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz met with reporters Monday to talk about Louisville's Final Four matchup with Mississippi State.More >>
University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is at the top of his game, but he's also showing a great deal of perspective during his program's third Final Four run.More >>
Vince Tyra called the University of Louisville's 33-point women's basketball victory over Oregon State in the NCAA Elite Eight "a great day for U of L," and declined to address speculation that he will be named permanent athletic director when the athletics association board meets Monday morning.More >>
The University of Louisville women's basketball team showed championship promise all season. On Sunday, it delivered in the Lexington Regional finals to earn the program's third Final Four berth.More >>
