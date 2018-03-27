CRAWFORD | Multiple reports say Xavier's Mack will be named Louisville coach on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville and Xavier University coach Chris Mack have reached an agreement to make Mack the university’s fifth full-time head basketball coach since 1944, according to multiple media reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman cited sources saying Mack and the university have reached an agreement for seven years and $4 million. Evan Daniels of Scout.com and CBS reported much the same, saying that an agreement has been reached.

Sources told WDRB News that the final details to be hammered out were money and contract language, particularly important given the university’s desire to protect itself from further implication in an ongoing federal investigation into college basketball corruption.

Chris Mack headed to Louisville with 7-year deal worth about $4 million per season: https://t.co/hp3z1IHifb — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 27, 2018

Mack appeared to confirm that in a tweet late Tuesday afternoon.

Mack, by all appearances, has been the first and only choice of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra. The university has called a special meeting of its board of trustees at 3:15 p.m., following a meeting of its personnel committee at 2:30 p.m. The meeting is to take place at the KFC Yum! Center.

Tyra was expected to meet with Louisville players on Tuesday afternoon.

Mack has spent all nine of his college head coaching seasons at Xavier University, his alma mater. He has led the Musketeers to the NCAA Tournament in eight of his nine seasons, building a career record of 212-96, and an 11-8 record in the NCAA Tournament. This past season, Mack led Xavier to a 29-6 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Florida State in the second round.

