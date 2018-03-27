Christian Academy of Louisville middle school students pack meal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Christian Academy of Louisville middle school students pack meals for Myanmar families

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of middle school students in Louisville put the books aside for a couple of hours Tuesday morning for the sake of helping others.

Christian Academy Middle School students created an assembly line to pack meals of rice and beans for families in Myanmar. The students, with the help of faculty and staff, bagged up the meals provided by Lifeline Ministries.

Prior to the event students watched videos of how their actions will impact lives on the other side of the world.

"So, just doing this has a really big impact on me because you don't see stuff like that every day," said Christian Hanson, a seventh grader at the school. "You don't get the chance to help people like this every day, so this is random acts of kindness that really helps to change our world."

The students will continue the event on Wednesday, March 28, and Thursdays, March 29, and at the end will have packed more than 50,000 meals.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

