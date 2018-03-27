Coroner releases name of victim in fatal weekend shooting near C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner releases name of victim in fatal weekend shooting near Cane Run Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of a man who died after being shot Saturday night near Cane Run Road.

The victim was 19-year-old Terrance Brasher, according to Deputy Coroner Jeff Wheeler.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Tara Gale Court. Police say when officers arrived, they found Brasher with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. 

Officials have not released any information about a suspect.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.