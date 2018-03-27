Coroner releases name of victim in fatal weekend shooting near Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of a man who died after being shot Saturday night near Cane Run Road.

The victim was 19-year-old Terrance Brasher, according to Deputy Coroner Jeff Wheeler.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Tara Gale Court. Police say when officers arrived, they found Brasher with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m.

Officials have not released any information about a suspect.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

