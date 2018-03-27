Marty Pollio accepts 4-year contract as superintendent of JCPS - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Marty Pollio accepts 4-year contract as superintendent of JCPS

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio has accepted a four-year, $276,000 contract with the district on Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously approved the agreement with Pollio following a 25-minute closed session before Tuesday's school board meeting.

Pollio, who served as acting superintendent following Donna Hargens' July 1 departure, was selected as the board's choice for superintendent Feb. 11. Pollio's pay matches Hargens' salary, and he will also receive a $500,000 life insurance policy and a$750 monthly car allowance instead of a district vehicle.

Any pay raises will be based on performance and come in either a percentage increase or a lump-sum payment after his annual evaluation, according to JCPS.

The contract starts April 1 and runs through March 2022. Pollio earned$ 185,000 in the interim role. He has worked for JCPS since 1997. 

