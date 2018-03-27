VIDEO | Louisville fans give grand farewell to women's basketball team en route to the Final Four

VIDEO | Louisville fans give grand farewell to women's basketbal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team got a grand farewell Tuesday afternoon as its bus left for the Final Four in Columbus.

A few hundred Cardinals fans lined up outside the teams practice facility to give the women a proper sendoff. Both players and head Coach Jeff Walz are excited about the challenge ahead against Mississippi State on Friday night.

"It's a great opportunity for our group," Walz said. "They've worked so hard this year, and now we've got to go up and take care of business."

The Cardinals earned a spot in the Final Four with a 33-point blowout against Oregon State, but Walz said there are no guaranteed wins going forward.

"If you make it this far, you're doing something right," he said. "So we know we are going to have to play as well as we've played all year ... and hopefully we can continue to get better like we have the last three weeks."

