Jeffersontown police see positive results with innovative drug treatment program

The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.

The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.

She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.

She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.

According to police, both teens are in need of prescribed medication.

According to police, both teens are in need of prescribed medication.

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.

Police near Mansfield say the 54-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated.

Police near Mansfield say the 54-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

David Padgett sat down with WDRB News on Monday, talking about the season, his future, the next U of L coach and the former U of L coach he spoke with often during the season.

David Padgett sat down with WDRB News on Monday, talking about the season, his future, the next U of L coach and the former U of L coach he spoke with often during the season.

Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.

Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.

Vince Tyra's first assignment as the Louisville athletic director is to recruit a men's basketball coach.

Vince Tyra's first assignment as the Louisville athletic director is to recruit a men's basketball coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersontown Police Department's Angel Program has helped dozens of people since it launched in August of 2016, which includes several people in just the past few weeks.

The program helps guide addicts into treatment without the fear of facing new charges, as long as they are voluntarily seeking help. Maj. Brittney Garrett said it gives the department another option to keep people with a drug problem from a cycle of incarceration.

"We've helped over 60 people to date and we're hoping as we continue forward to help even more," Garrett said. "They can turn in any drugs or drug paraphernalia, and they won't be charged for those crimes."

While Jeffersontown officers are used to fighting dealers, they believe the approach allows them a way to fight demand.

"We've had some fantastic success stories of people getting their jobs back, staying in recovery and thriving in recovery," Garrett said.

The program provides a path to becoming drug free without a ride in the back seat of a police car.

"It's frustrating, I think, for any person who's involved in this system to feel like we're not helping, to feel like that we're seeing the same people overdose or we're seeing the same people be arrested," Garrett said.

Jeffersontown police hope more departments will create programs of their own.

"I can only imagine the burden and the step that it must take to walk into a police department, a place you would never think would be open to helping you in this way," Garrett said.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.