Graduation schedule announced for 2018 JCPS high schools - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Graduation schedule announced for 2018 JCPS high schools

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost that time, JCPS seniors.

The 2018 graduation scheduled has been announced for all schools in the district. As of now, the last day of school will be May 30, and the ceremonies will be held between then and June 1.

Here is the full schedule:

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

  • Eastern High, 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Jeffersontown High, 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Jefferson County High, 5 p.m. at YPAS auditorium
  • Valley High, 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Ballard High, 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Thursday, May 31, 2018

  • Marion C. Moore School, 9 a.m. at East Hall
  • Fern Creek High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • duPont Manual High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Southern High, 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Waggener High, 12 p.m. East Hall
  • Louisville Male High, 12:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Academy @ Shawnee, 12:30 p.m. at the school
  • Doss High, 3 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Brown School, 3:30 p.m. at the school
  • Liberty High, 3:30 p.m. at YPAS auditorium
  • Seneca High, 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Iroquois High 7 p.m. at Iroquois Amphitheater
  • Phoenix School, 7 p.m. at YPAS auditorium
  • Pleasure Ridge Park High, 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Friday, June 1, 2018

  • Butler High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Fairdale High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Central High 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Western High, 3 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Atherton High 3 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.