LANE | WKU Falls in NIT Semi's to Utah

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky's run in the National Invitational Tournament ended in Tuesday's semi-finals in New York, 69-64 to Utah.  After three wins over power conference teams to get to Madison Square Garden, WKU's season ended at 27-11.

The game went back and forth with ties after the second and third quarters.  The Toppers (27-11) were hurt down the stretch by back-to-back charging calls.  Taylor Rowson's three-pointer gave Utah the lead at 66-64 in-between those calls and the Utes (23-11) sealed it with free throws.  

Senior forward Justin Johnson scored ten of the first 14 points for Western as they raced out to leads of 14-3 and 18-5. Johnson ended his career with a 24-point, 11-rebound effort.  Lamonte Bearden chipped in with 12 and Dwight Coleby had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Utah was led by Justin Bibbins with 19 points, including 12-of-12 from the free throw line.

