Sports Page Live Chat - TODAY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Wednesday and that means it's time for WDRB's Sports Page Live Chat.

There's a lot to cover in the sports world this week, including:

The University of Louisville named Vince Tyra as its new athletics director earlier this week, and could announce that it has hired Xaiver Coach Chris Mack as the new men's basketball coach later this afternoon.



The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers lost to Utah 69 to 64 in the NIT semifinals Tuesday.



The Louisville women are headed to the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio. The team will play Mississippi State Friday night.

