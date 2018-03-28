Police investigating after teen shot in west Louisville

The Louisville Metro Police Department responds to shooting scene at 36th and West Main on March 27, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was taken to the hospital, after she was shot Tuesday night in west Louisville.

LMPD says it happened about 10:30 p.m. March 27 near South 36th Street and West Main Street.

Police say another girl was injured by glass or other debris. Both girls are expected to be OK.

Police haven't released any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.

