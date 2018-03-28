Police investigating after body found on shore near Second Street Bridge in Jeffersonville

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.More >>
Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.More >>
Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.More >>
Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.More >>
Pastor Mike Olsen tells all who will listen to make every breath count, and in this case, it meant telling President Trump.More >>
Pastor Mike Olsen tells all who will listen to make every breath count, and in this case, it meant telling President Trump.More >>
A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?More >>
A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?More >>
Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.More >>
Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.More >>
Security footage from a Sellersburg pizzeria shows two robbers barging into the business with guns, pointing them at employees, and taking off with cash.More >>
Security footage from a Sellersburg pizzeria shows two robbers barging into the business with guns, pointing them at employees, and taking off with cash.More >>
The Ohio River made its way into Horseshoe Southern Indiana last month, closing the hotel, casino and Highway 111 that leads everyone to it.More >>
The Ohio River made its way into Horseshoe Southern Indiana last month, closing the hotel, casino and Highway 111 that leads everyone to it.More >>
Tuesday’s action is the first in what could be a series of staffing changes at JCPS after the council’s review found structural incoherence in some areas of the district’s organization.More >>
Tuesday’s action is the first in what could be a series of staffing changes at JCPS after the council’s review found structural incoherence in some areas of the district’s organization.More >>