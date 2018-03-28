Police investigating after body found on shore near Second Stree - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after body found on shore near Second Street Bridge in Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is under way after a body was found Tuesday morning under the Second Street Bridge in Jeffersonville. 

Police say workers painting the bridge saw something near the shore that turned out to be a man's body. 

Investigators are now looking into how the man died and how his body ended up by the bridge.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.