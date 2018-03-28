Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares photos from hospital bed

Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares ph - WDRB 41 Louisville News

(FOX NEWS) -- Corey Feldman stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called "an attempted murder."

Feldman wrote in all caps early Wednesday morning, "IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!"

In a follow-up tweet, Feldman claimed the LAPD was investigating his case as an attempted homicide. The LAPD told Fox News they were not aware of an investigation at this time.

Feldman, who has made headlines recently for speaking out against alleged pedophiles in Hollywood, said on Twitter he believes the attack is a result of those allegations.

The stabbing comes six weeks after Feldman was cleared in an LAPD sexual battery investigation from an alleged incident last year.

Feldman has publicly stated he was molested by powerful people in the entertainment industry when he was an '80s child star. He has said his close friend the late -- Corey Haim -- was raped when he was a child by the same industry predators.

Feldman said on "Dr. Oz" in November that Jon Grissom was one of his alleged abusers. He also told Megyn Kelly that convicted sex offender Marty Weiss harmed him as well. However, the LAPD dropped an investigation into his claims later that month.

The actor expressed concerns for his security at the end of October. As part of an Indiegogo campaign, he asked for donations to help pay for security.

"Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos," Feldman said in October. "I’ve been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk."

He added, "I’m very alone. I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family,” he said. “I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfill this mission."

