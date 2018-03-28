Suspects accused of robbing Sellersburg pizza shop appear in Lou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspects accused of robbing Sellersburg pizza shop appear in Louisville court

Posted: Updated:
Two men accused of robbing a pizza shop in Sellersburg were arraigned in court in Louisville on March 28, 2018. Two men accused of robbing a pizza shop in Sellersburg were arraigned in court in Louisville on March 28, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men accused of robbing a southern Indiana pizza restaurant appeared in a Louisville courtroom on Wednesday. 

Dexter Cole and Ezra Sheffield were shackled as they went before a Louisville judge. They were arrested March 27 at the Red Carpet Inn on Hurstbourne Parkway. 

Surveillance video from Sir Dano's Pizza in Sellersburg shows two men robbing the restaurant on March 26 night with guns drawn.

Cole and Sheffield both signed paperwork to let authorities take them back to Indiana.

They both face robbery charges.

