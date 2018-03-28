NuLu Celebrates the traditions of Bock Beer and Goat Races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The NuLu Neighborhood Association celebrates traditions of the past.

The 3rd Annual Nulu Bock Fest continues an annual Spring ritual tracing back to the mid-19th Century. To mark the changing of the season, the dark German lager, known as Bock, would be released across the city after a winter of aging.

Bock beer is a rich, complex, malty, low-hop style of lager. There are many varieties of bock - Maibock, Dopplebock, and Eisbock. Although it is now almost always a lager, bock was originally an ale that was brewed by German monks in the Fourteenth Century. The monks would often drink the rich beer during their times of fasting.

13 local breweries are participating in the NULU Bock Fest.

The 2018 NuLu Bock Fest will showcase the first-ever Wurst Fest Louisville. Wurst Fest challenges local restaurants to create their own version of a cased sausage. Each sausage will be paired with a bock beer brewery. The restaurant will use that bock beer in the sausage. Purchase a sample of the sausage and see who becomes the Wurst Fest Champion.

"Goat Races" are again the featured entertainment. Goat races are traditionally associated with Bock Day, as "bock" means "goat" in German. The event will kick off with the ceremonial blessing of the goats at noon, and the day will include seven races with separate divisions for kids (baby goats) and adults.

The goats will race from Nanny Goat Strut Alley to Billy Goat Strut Alley on Clay Street.

NuLu Bock Fest

Saturday, March 31, 2018

600 & 700 blocks of East Market Street

Noon to 7 p.m.

Live music, food and beer

FREE to Attend

Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Guild of Brewers and Louisville Aggies.

Complete Bock Fest Schedule:

Noon - Blessing of the beers and goats

12:30 p.m. - Kentucky Guild of Brewers Goat Race

12:45 p.m. - Louisville Folk School takes the stage

1:30 p.m. - Baby Goat Race #1

2:30 p.m. - Adult Goat Race #1

3:00 p.m. - Hot Brown Smack Down takes the stage

3:30 p.m. - Baby Goat Race #2

4:30 p.m. - Adult Goat Race #2

5:15 p.m. - The Bang Bangs take the stage

5:30 p.m. - Baby Goat Winner Race

6:30 p.m. - Adult Goat Winner Race

7 p.m. - Festival Ends, Official After Party is at Against The Grain on Main Street

