Attorneys for DUI suspect charged in deaths of Colts player, Uber driver give up fight to have confession tossed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys for a Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S have ended their effort to have his confession thrown out in a crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.

But that doesn't mean they've given up.

Manuel Orrego-Savala was living in the U.S. illegally and admitted to police he was driving the truck in the crash last month.

His attorneys argued the admission shouldn't be allowed because he wasn't first read his rights.

The deputy prosecutor says the attorneys can seek to have his confession thrown out at a later date.

The fatal crash took place earlier this year. Driver Jeffrey Monroe pulled over on the interstate on Feb. 4 because linebacker Edwin Jackson was sick. Both were outside the car on the shoulder when police say Orrego-Savala hit them with his truck.

Orrego-Savala's blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Now family members of the victims are speaking out against drinking and driving.

"Do not drink and drive," said Deborah Monroe, Jeffrey Monroe's widow. "When you do, you're arming a 5,000 pound weapon and, unfortunately, we know how that ends."

