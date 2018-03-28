Comfy Cow closing New Albany scoop shop but opening a new locati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Comfy Cow closing New Albany scoop shop but opening a new location in Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:
The Comfy Cow is closing its New Albany location, but opening a new store in Jeffersonville The Comfy Cow is closing its New Albany location, but opening a new store in Jeffersonville

New Albany, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Comfy Cow is closing its location in New Albany, but ice cream fans in southern Indiana can expect a new location soon.

The  ice cream shop announced on its Facebook page that the New Albany store on East Market Street will close at the end of business on Wednesday, March 28.  It thanked customers for their support and gratitude.

But Comfy Cow says it will open a new scoop shop in Jeffersonville at 1450 Veterans Parkway on April 2.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.