Comfy Cow closing New Albany scoop shop but opening a new location in Jeffersonville

The Comfy Cow is closing its New Albany location, but opening a new store in Jeffersonville

New Albany, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Comfy Cow is closing its location in New Albany, but ice cream fans in southern Indiana can expect a new location soon.

The ice cream shop announced on its Facebook page that the New Albany store on East Market Street will close at the end of business on Wednesday, March 28. It thanked customers for their support and gratitude.

But Comfy Cow says it will open a new scoop shop in Jeffersonville at 1450 Veterans Parkway on April 2.

