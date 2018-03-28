Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Is U of L about to have a Mack Attack?, David Padgett's future, UK's NCAA season ends

This week's Sports Page Live Chat is in the can, and both Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were on deck to answer a host of questions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is in the can, and both Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were on deck to answer a host of questions about U of L's future and the worst-kept-secret: that Chris Mack will be announced as the new coach Wednesday afternoon!

Topics in the chat included:

The University of Louisville named Vince Tyra as its new athletics director earlier this week, and could announce that it has hired Xaiver Coach Chris Mack as the new men's basketball coach later this afternoon.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers lost to Utah 69 to 64 in the NIT semifinals Tuesday.

The Louisville women are headed to the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio. The team will play Mississippi State Friday night.

Click on the video player to watch the full chat!

Mobile users TAP HERE!

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.