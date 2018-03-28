BOZICH | Chris Mack thoughts from the coach who recruited him

Before Chris Mack became a rising star in the coaching profession, he was a player at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. What does Jim Crew remember about the guy he recruited to Evansville?More >>
Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.More >>
Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.More >>
Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.More >>
Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.More >>
They Said It from the South Regional in Atlanta: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's journey from the Derby Classic to Mr. Indispensable; John Calipari on Jarrod Vanderbilt's availability and more.More >>
Can a team of 3-star recruits beat a team built on mostly 5-star recruits in the NCAA Tournament? Kentucky has a king-sized talent advantage on Kansas State in their Sweet 16 matchup.More >>
