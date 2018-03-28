Southern Ky. mother allegedly forced her 14-year-old daughter to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Ky. mother allegedly forced her 14-year-old daughter to get 'extremely drunk'

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick." Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

SOMERSET, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Kentucky mother is accused of forcing her 14-year-old daughter to get drunk to teach her a lesson about alcohol.

Somerset Police charged Miranda Polston with criminal abuse. She claims to have caught her daughter drinking on March 10 and decided to punish her by forcing her to drink alcohol "to get her sick." 

WKYT reports that Polston captured part of the incident on video when the girl was being held in a chair by two male juveniles who were offering her more alcohol. Investigators heard the victim making a "gurgling sound" in the video when being fed more alcohol. 

Police say the mother is heard on the video saying she could be on MTV and would get $1 million, if she kept drinking. The video reportedly shows the girl falling face first to the floor while everyone in the video laughed. 

Polston later told authorities she wanted to teach her daughter not to drink because alcohol is bad for her. She was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse.

