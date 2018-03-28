Southern Ky. mother allegedly forced her 14-year-old daughter to get 'extremely drunk'

The Ohio River made its way into Horseshoe Southern Indiana last month, closing the hotel, casino and Highway 111 that leads everyone to it.

Security footage from a Sellersburg pizzeria shows two robbers barging into the business with guns, pointing them at employees, and taking off with cash.

Pastor Mike Olsen tells all who will listen to make every breath count, and in this case, it meant telling President Trump.

A Louisville pastor's dying wish was to go the White House so he could meet President Trump face-to-face. The kindness of a stranger helped make that dream come true.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?

Could there be a connection among Nelson County's most infamous crimes?

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.

Corey Feldman stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called "an attempted murder."

Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares photos from hospital bed

Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

SOMERSET, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Kentucky mother is accused of forcing her 14-year-old daughter to get drunk to teach her a lesson about alcohol.

Somerset Police charged Miranda Polston with criminal abuse. She claims to have caught her daughter drinking on March 10 and decided to punish her by forcing her to drink alcohol "to get her sick."

WKYT reports that Polston captured part of the incident on video when the girl was being held in a chair by two male juveniles who were offering her more alcohol. Investigators heard the victim making a "gurgling sound" in the video when being fed more alcohol.

Police say the mother is heard on the video saying she could be on MTV and would get $1 million, if she kept drinking. The video reportedly shows the girl falling face first to the floor while everyone in the video laughed.

Polston later told authorities she wanted to teach her daughter not to drink because alcohol is bad for her. She was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse.

