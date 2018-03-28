New bill restricting abortion in Kentucky headed to Gov. Matt Bevin's desk

Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

Pastor Mike Olsen tells all who will listen to make every breath count, and in this case, it meant telling President Trump.

A Louisville pastor's dying wish was to go the White House so he could meet President Trump face-to-face. The kindness of a stranger helped make that dream come true.

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.

CRAWFORD | After telling Xavier he's leaving, Mack set to be named Louisville coach on Wednesday

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?

Could there be a connection among Nelson County's most infamous crimes?

Corey Feldman stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called "an attempted murder."

Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares photos from hospital bed

Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that would ban some abortions in Kentucky has received final passage in the Kentucky legislature, but it could be challenged in court.

House Bill 454 is the only abortion bill that lawmakers have passed this session. The bill restricts abortion clinics, such as EMW in Louisville, the only clinic in Kentucky, from doing a procedure called dilation and extraction, which dismembers the fetus.

It would be illegal after the 11th week of pregnancy.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Addia Wuchner (R-Florence), said the measure is not about challenging the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“This law, here in the commonwealth, is about the humane treatment of an unborn child,” she said during the debate on the House floor.

The bill passed the House 75-13 after clearing the Senate 31-5, but one critic said it could have unintended consequences by forcing women to seek abortions out of state.

“Get an abortion later in their pregnancy out of state, because it takes time to save up that money and those resources, or to self-abort,” said Marcie Crim of the Kentucky Health Justice Network.

Crim and other opponents of the bill say it is unconstitutional and will likely be challenged in court. Judges have already blocked similar laws in six states.

The ACLU of Kentucky would not comment on a possible lawsuit but released a statement saying it will "continue to fight back against extreme legislative attacks on Kentuckians' reproductive rights."

Margie Montgomery of Kentucky Right to Life said it is not the bill that is extreme, but the procedure.

“Well, it's extreme cruelty to a little tiny helpless child,” she said.

Montgomery said she expects a legal challenge.

“That is not reason alone not to pass a piece of good legislation to help the unborn baby,” Montgomery said.

There has been no comment from Gov. Matt Bevin's office. But Bevin, who describes himself as pro-life, is expected to sign the bill into law.

A federal judge overturned an abortion ultrasound bill lawmakers passed and Bevin signed in 2017. The state is appealing.

