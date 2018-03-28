2 of New Albany's best known eateries -- Feast BBQ and The Comfy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 of New Albany's best known eateries -- Feast BBQ and The Comfy Cow -- are closing their doors

Posted: Updated:
Two of New Albany's best known eateries are shutting down. The popular Comfy Cow and Feast BBQ are leaving town Wednesday. Two of New Albany's best known eateries are shutting down. The popular Comfy Cow and Feast BBQ are leaving town Wednesday.
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -

Two of New Albany's best known eateries are shutting down.

The popular Comfy Cow and Feast BBQ are leaving town Wednesday.

"I've always loved the food here, so I'm pretty disappointed they're closing," said Jacob Finn, a customer of Feast BBQ.

"Feast BBQ outgrew our space in New Albany the day we opened the doors, on July 4, 2012," owner Ryan Rogers said.

An employee tells WDRB the Feast BBQ restaurant in New Albany is roughly three times smaller than Feast BBQ in NuLu, which makes it difficult to operate. The people who work there have been offered a job at the company’s other restaurants.

Feast BBQ is on Main Street, and just around the corner on Market Street, Comfy Cow will close its doors Wednesday, too.

The New Albany scoop shop has been a local sweet spot for a long time.

"I was sad!" said customer Erin Bready. "We come here a lot because it's the closest really super good ice cream."

The founders sold it to Louisville lawyer and entrepreneur, Chip Hamm.

"We are consolidating it with our store in Jeffersonville," Hamm said. "Among some other factors, the Jeffersonville has a large area for private events and parties."

That location will re-open April 2. There are now a half-dozen locations in the Louisville area. Hamm says there are no plans to open -- or close -- other locations in the near future.

Another Feast BBQ restaurant is preparing to open in Jeffersontown.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.