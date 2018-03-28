2 of New Albany's best known eateries -- Feast BBQ and The Comfy Cow -- are closing their doors

Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.

Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

Southern Ky. mother allegedly forced her 14-year-old daughter to get 'extremely drunk'

Southern Ky. mother allegedly forced her 14-year-old daughter to get 'extremely drunk'

Pastor Mike Olsen tells all who will listen to make every breath count, and in this case, it meant telling President Trump.

Pastor Mike Olsen tells all who will listen to make every breath count, and in this case, it meant telling President Trump.

A Louisville pastor's dying wish was to go the White House so he could meet President Trump face-to-face. The kindness of a stranger helped make that dream come true.

A Louisville pastor's dying wish was to go the White House so he could meet President Trump face-to-face. The kindness of a stranger helped make that dream come true.

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.

Multiple sources say that Chris Mack will be named Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday.

CRAWFORD | After telling Xavier he's leaving, Mack set to be named Louisville coach on Wednesday

CRAWFORD | After telling Xavier he's leaving, Mack set to be named Louisville coach on Wednesday

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?

A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?

Could there be a connection among Nelson County's most infamous crimes?

Could there be a connection among Nelson County's most infamous crimes?

Corey Feldman stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called "an attempted murder."

Corey Feldman stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called "an attempted murder."

Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares photos from hospital bed

Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares photos from hospital bed

Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.

Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.

CRAWFORD | Five quick thoughts on Chris Mack to Louisville

CRAWFORD | Five quick thoughts on Chris Mack to Louisville

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

Two of New Albany's best known eateries are shutting down. The popular Comfy Cow and Feast BBQ are leaving town Wednesday.

Two of New Albany's best known eateries are shutting down.

The popular Comfy Cow and Feast BBQ are leaving town Wednesday.

"I've always loved the food here, so I'm pretty disappointed they're closing," said Jacob Finn, a customer of Feast BBQ.

"Feast BBQ outgrew our space in New Albany the day we opened the doors, on July 4, 2012," owner Ryan Rogers said.

An employee tells WDRB the Feast BBQ restaurant in New Albany is roughly three times smaller than Feast BBQ in NuLu, which makes it difficult to operate. The people who work there have been offered a job at the company’s other restaurants.

Feast BBQ is on Main Street, and just around the corner on Market Street, Comfy Cow will close its doors Wednesday, too.

The New Albany scoop shop has been a local sweet spot for a long time.

"I was sad!" said customer Erin Bready. "We come here a lot because it's the closest really super good ice cream."

The founders sold it to Louisville lawyer and entrepreneur, Chip Hamm.

"We are consolidating it with our store in Jeffersonville," Hamm said. "Among some other factors, the Jeffersonville has a large area for private events and parties."

That location will re-open April 2. There are now a half-dozen locations in the Louisville area. Hamm says there are no plans to open -- or close -- other locations in the near future.

Another Feast BBQ restaurant is preparing to open in Jeffersontown.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.