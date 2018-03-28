Valpak randomly hiding $100 checks in coupon mailers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valpak wants everyone to know that it is including checks for $100 in some of its mailings.

The idea is to get people to actually open the envelopes instead of trashing them.

According to a post on Valpak's website, the checks will be randomly placed in specially marked Valpak envelopes every month in 2018.

The checks are made out to "Cash" and the company says no purchase is necessary.

Valpak says consumers can choose to cash the check or deposit it into an account. Valpak says no personal information will be collected, and winners will not be solicited.

