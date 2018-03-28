Porkland BBQ opens Wednesday in support of Portland neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Porkland BBQ opens Wednesday in support of Portland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Porkland BBQ celebrated its grand opening Wednesday afternoon in the Portland neighborhood.

The barbeque restaurant is at 2519 St. Cecilia Street off 26th Street in the old St. Cecelia church in Portland.

“We decided to name it Porkland,” Shawn Arvin said with a laugh. “We live in Portland, so we just thought, man, what a great name! Porkland BBQ.”

Shawn Arvin and his wife, Inga Arvin, moved to Portland a couple years ago on a mission spread some love and hope to their neighbors and help turn the community around.

“We just knew there was a high need for jobs in the neighborhood,” Shawn Arvin said. “And we just felt like that was going to be a huge contributor in regaining hope back into this neighborhood.”

In 2015, the couple started the non-profit Love City, which offers after-school activities, homework help and open gym time. They also started a fish fry. The demand from that help spur the idea of Porkland BBQ.

“The biggest thing we wanted to make sure that we did [is] we made our menu affordable to our neighbors,” Shawn Arvin said.

The barbeque and sandwiches are $5 or $6, sides are $2, and drinks are $1. And Shawn Arvin said if someone cannot afford a meal, then they can volunteer and work in the restaurant to earn the food.

Every penny made from every meal is going right back to support Portland.

“Each person who is employed here, it helps sustain our community economically, because they live in the community,” Shawn Arvin said.

The profits also go toward Love City programs for kids and aspiring entrepreneurs. The money will also help keep the Mackin Gym up and running, which they opened up earlier in the year after a total renovation.

Porkland BBQ’s regular hours will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.