Porkland BBQ opens Wednesday in support of Portland neighborhood

Pastor Mike Olsen tells all who will listen to make every breath count, and in this case, it meant telling President Trump.

Pastor Mike Olsen tells all who will listen to make every breath count, and in this case, it meant telling President Trump.

A Louisville pastor's dying wish was to go the White House so he could meet President Trump face-to-face. The kindness of a stranger helped make that dream come true.

A Louisville pastor's dying wish was to go the White House so he could meet President Trump face-to-face. The kindness of a stranger helped make that dream come true.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?

A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?

Could there be a connection among Nelson County's most infamous crimes?

Could there be a connection among Nelson County's most infamous crimes?

Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.

Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

Corey Feldman stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called "an attempted murder."

Corey Feldman stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called "an attempted murder."

Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares photos from hospital bed

Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares photos from hospital bed

After nine years at his alma mater, Chris Mack is now the men's basketball head coach at the University of Louisville.

After nine years at his alma mater, Chris Mack is now the men's basketball head coach at the University of Louisville.

Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.

Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Porkland BBQ celebrated its grand opening Wednesday afternoon in the Portland neighborhood.

The barbeque restaurant is at 2519 St. Cecilia Street off 26th Street in the old St. Cecelia church in Portland.

“We decided to name it Porkland,” Shawn Arvin said with a laugh. “We live in Portland, so we just thought, man, what a great name! Porkland BBQ.”

Shawn Arvin and his wife, Inga Arvin, moved to Portland a couple years ago on a mission spread some love and hope to their neighbors and help turn the community around.

“We just knew there was a high need for jobs in the neighborhood,” Shawn Arvin said. “And we just felt like that was going to be a huge contributor in regaining hope back into this neighborhood.”

In 2015, the couple started the non-profit Love City, which offers after-school activities, homework help and open gym time. They also started a fish fry. The demand from that help spur the idea of Porkland BBQ.

“The biggest thing we wanted to make sure that we did [is] we made our menu affordable to our neighbors,” Shawn Arvin said.

The barbeque and sandwiches are $5 or $6, sides are $2, and drinks are $1. And Shawn Arvin said if someone cannot afford a meal, then they can volunteer and work in the restaurant to earn the food.

Every penny made from every meal is going right back to support Portland.

“Each person who is employed here, it helps sustain our community economically, because they live in the community,” Shawn Arvin said.

The profits also go toward Love City programs for kids and aspiring entrepreneurs. The money will also help keep the Mackin Gym up and running, which they opened up earlier in the year after a total renovation.

Porkland BBQ’s regular hours will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.