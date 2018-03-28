Throwback bar with speak-easy feel opens on Whiskey Row - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Throwback bar with speak-easy feel opens on Whiskey Row

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar designed to take you back to the prohibition-era opened Tuesday night on Whiskey Row.

Hell or High Water on West Washington Street in downtown Louisville has a speak-easy feel to it as customers have to go through a disguised door in another business just to get to the bar.

The bar's fixtures and furniture are a mix of vintage and new, complete with audio speakers from the 1920s and 30s. The owners say that while the decor and ambiance are a nod to that era, the cocktail menu is set in the future.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
