JCPS schools in the Highlands see new push to involve neighbors and Metro Government

Pastor Mike Olsen tells all who will listen to make every breath count, and in this case, it meant telling President Trump.

A Louisville pastor's dying wish was to go the White House so he could meet President Trump face-to-face. The kindness of a stranger helped make that dream come true.

Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.

A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?

Could there be a connection among Nelson County's most infamous crimes?

Corey Feldman stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called "an attempted murder."

Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares photos from hospital bed

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

After nine years at his alma mater, Chris Mack is now the men's basketball head coach at the University of Louisville.

Eric Crawford has five initial thoughts on Chris Mack becoming the new Louisville men's basketball coach.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

There's a new push by city leaders to get more involved with schools and surrounding neighborhoods.

In the Highlands, Metro Councilman Brandon Coan (D-8) hopes to bridge the gap between groups that don't usually work together. Wednesday was the first "Town and Gown Hall Meeting" to discuss how Metro Government and JCPS can tackle issues together.

"Frankly, we don't really have another choice because of all the challenges that face the community," said Coan, who invited parents and neighbors to Hawthorne Elementary.

"The city of Louisville doesn't own or control any of these (school) properties, and so there's sort of a dark spot sometimes in terms of neighbors understanding who is responsible for schools and what goes on in schools," Coan said.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was there to answer parents' questions about getting involved.

"We are on the verge of doing great things with Metro Government that have not been done before," Pollio said.

That includes Louisville Promise, Pollio said. It's an initiative between schools, local foundations and Metro Government to make two-year college scholarships available to every JCPS graduate.

"The education of our children and our next generation is all of our responsibilities," Pollio said. "Yes, JCPS, we have to take accountability for (student) outcomes, which we're going to do in the time we have them. But the successful communities, without a doubt, are the ones that take an approach that it is community-wide."

In addition to JCPS, future District 8 meetings will also involve parochial and independent schools.

