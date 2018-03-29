1 man hospitalized after shooting near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot late Wednesday near downtown Louisville.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of south Clay Street around 11:30 p.m. on March 28. That's where they found the victim.

He was taken to University Hospital but his condition is not known.

Police say they have no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.

