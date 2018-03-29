THURSDAY ONLY: Skyline Chili offering free Cheese Coneys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To honor the start of baseball season, Skyline Chili is giving away a free Cheese Coney to every customer with the purchase of a beverage.
One free coney per customer, per visit.
The offer can be redeemed on Thursday, March 29, ONLY at participating Skyline Chili locations in Louisville, Indiana, Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland, Columbus and Northern Kentucky.
Click here to find a location near you.
