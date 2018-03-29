Behind the scenes look at JCPS security guards

Walking along Bardstown Road, it isn't uncommon to see trash on the sidewalks or pushed up against the curb.

Proposal to clean up Bardstown Road could spark rate increase for some property owners in the Highlands

Counselors were on hand at John Hardin High School on Thursday after seven police officers from three different department shot and killed a man in the parking lot Wednesday.

KSP says SRO may have prevented school shooting before suspect was shot and killed in Elizabethtown

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School safety is on the minds of parents, teachers and students. And WDRB is getting an inside look at security guards inside Jefferson County Public Schools.

At Waggener High School, there are three security monitors and one SRO. Wearing a security shirt, Gerald Harrison keeps watch at the high school, something he has been doing for 14 years.

He spends his days locking and checking doors and making sure all students roaming the halls have hall passes. "There's some pretty big kids here, sometimes we've had some rumble-tumbles," Harrison says.

He says, "The fun part for me is to find out what it is what motivates them, what it is that pushes their button to make them be good, to de-escalate, make them excel in something."

Inside the security center, he knows everyone's moves -- even if they don't realize it. "They see violence on TV, and they bring it here. I can understand why parents are concerned, and they're concerned about school safety," he says.

Harrison showed WDRB the computer he uses to monitor security. He says kids know there are cameras all over the school.

He's also the track coach and says his role also includes being a mentor or even a parent to a child.



JCPS has more than 150 in school security monitors or guards at more than 80 school mostly middle and high schools, and a smaller number of elementary schools.

Assistant Superintendent Katy Zeitz says, "Their function is to be present. They're also the typical first responders to classrooms,

when teachers call for support."

Zeitz says, "Our in-school monitors are not armed. They're classified staff members and again we encourage them to do things that are proactive in nature, that's why we do and are spending more time making sure there is consistent training."

The district is spending more than 5 and a half million dollars on salaries for security monitors each year. Harrison says it's a tough job and can be dangerous, as he helps break up fights. He says, "We might have one or two a week, sometimes we'll go 2-3 weeks and won't have any, then sometimes we'll have 3 in a day."

Only 27 JCPS schools have school resource officers. Here at Waggener, their SRO works closely with the 3 security guards. Harrison says, "He knows the kids. He knows the hot spots. He knows the exits, and he knows the streets and sometimes the streets bleed over into here."

Zeitz says, "Our schools are safe places. I think we are in a good place as far as perimeter security and visitor check in security. I think that the biggest thing again is the relationship with kids." And Harrison says developing those relationships helps prevent violence.

He says, "Our security guards and our police officer here, we get to know our kids. They let us know 75-80 percent of the time where there is something that's going to go down."

