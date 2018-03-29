Man on Louisville's Most Wanted list arrested after allegedly ramming police cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man who was on the Louisville's Most Wanted list after he rammed into a police cruiser.

According to the city's website, 24-year-old Desmine Croom has been wanted for a host of charges, including robbery, resisting arrest, escape, theft, fleeing or evading police and several others.

Police say they caught up with him Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue, near the intersection of 7th Street Road and Algonquin Parkway. According to an arrest report, police saw Croom get into a blue Chevy that was parked in a driveway at that location.

At that point, police say they activated lights and sirens and tried to pull into the driveway behind him. Instead of stopping, Croom allegedly accelerated and rammed into the police vehicle before jumping out of the car and running away.

A detective's hand was injured in the crash, according to the arrest report.

Police say Croom jumped several fences and crossed a "heavily trafficked local street" before officers could arrest him.

He was charged with the wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot and criminal mischief.

According to an arrest warrant, Croom had been on home incarceration for several charges in November, when he cut his ankle bracelet and escaped custody.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

