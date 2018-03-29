Arsenio Hall to emcee 'The Trifecta' Derby Eve Gala - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Arsenio Hall to emcee 'The Trifecta' Derby Eve Gala

Arsenio Hall is scheduled to emcee "The Trifecta" Derby Eve Gala at the Omni Louisville Hotel on May 4, 2018. Arsenio Hall is scheduled to emcee "The Trifecta" Derby Eve Gala at the Omni Louisville Hotel on May 4, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Arsenio Hall will emcee "The Trifecta" Derby Eve Gala this year. 

The Gala, an official Kentucky Derby Festival event, is being at the new Omni Louisville Hotel on Friday, May 4, 2018.  It starts at 7 p.m. 

Hall is well-known for hosting "The Arsenio Hall Show" on late-night TV. Hall is a stand-up comedian and is touring the country. He was in the comedy "Coming to America" and appeared several TV shows. 

Motown legend Stevie Wonder is also scheduled to perform at the event.

‘The Trifecta’ is presented by former NBA player Junior Bridgeman and his family.

The event will benefit several charities including West End School and the Kosair Charities Center for Autism.

