Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky is worth $50,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your Powerball tickets. Someone bought a ticket for Wednesday night's drawing worth big money. 

Kentucky Lottery officials say it's not a jackpot, but a ticket sold in Bardstown, Kentucky is worth $50,000. The lottery says the ticket was sold at the Five Star Food Mart #1500 on North Third Street in Bardstown. 

Wednesday night's winning numbers were:  6 - 8 - 26 - 52 - 53 Powerball 21.  

The $50,000 ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. 

If you are holding the big winner, sign the back of the ticket. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize. 

