MISSING: Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old Cai - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MISSING: Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old Caitlyn Bosley

Posted: Updated:
Caitlyn Bosley (Source: Kentucky State Police) Caitlyn Bosley (Source: Kentucky State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who is missing out of Harlan County.

Police say 16-year-old Caitlyn Bosley was last seen by her mother on Monday at 4 p.m. at her home in the 200 block of Wilkerson Street in Loyall, Kentucky. According to the news release, Bosley's mother told police she discovered the teen was missing when she returned home from work.

Bosley is described as a white, 16-year-old female. When last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie, pants and black knee boots. She is 5'2", weighs 105 pounds, and has blue eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 573-3131.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.