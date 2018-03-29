MISSING: Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old Caitlyn Bosley

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

After nine years at his alma mater, Chris Mack is now the men's basketball head coach at the University of Louisville.

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

Look closely at the next Valpak coupon mailer you receive because it could contain a check for $100.

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who is missing out of Harlan County.

Police say 16-year-old Caitlyn Bosley was last seen by her mother on Monday at 4 p.m. at her home in the 200 block of Wilkerson Street in Loyall, Kentucky. According to the news release, Bosley's mother told police she discovered the teen was missing when she returned home from work.

Bosley is described as a white, 16-year-old female. When last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie, pants and black knee boots. She is 5'2", weighs 105 pounds, and has blue eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 573-3131.

