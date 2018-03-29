The Easter Bunny and all his friends get ready for Saturday's parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Avenue Business Association (FABA) presents the 26th Annual Easter Parade on Saturday, March 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The parade begins rolling around 11:30 a.m. in front of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Avenue.

Hundreds will travel down Frankfort Avenue to Pope Street.

Many of the units will be tossing candy to the crowd lining the route.

This year's grand marshal is Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

Judges will determine the winners of the "Good Ears" awards for the most creative floats and participants.

Kids' hat making table in front of the library before the parade from 10-11 a.m.

The kids can walk in the parade and be in the contest at the end of it.

Pets Pictures with the Easter Bunny 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Pet Wants, 1718 Frankfort Ave.

Make sure you wear your best Easter bonnet.

FABA will hold the first "Top It Off" bonnet contest.

Judges will award prizes in the 12-and-under category as well as for the best traditional, most Derby-ready, and most outrageous Easter bonnets.

Winners will take home unique prizes from local Frankfort Avenue merchants.

Contests begin at 1:30 pm following the parade, at Frankfort Avenue and Pope Streets.

