Community comes together to honor life of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Three lanes of cars packed Cave Hill Cemetery on the anniversary of Officer Nick Rodman's death.

Police and community members joined a procession at Cave Hill Cemetery on March 29, 2018 to honor the life of fallen Officer Nick Rodman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people came together Thursday morning to honor fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman in an outpouring of support one year after he was killed in the line of duty.

A procession of police and community members gathered at Cave Hill Cemetery to honor Rodman's life. Rodman died March 29, 2018, one day after he was hospitalized following a crash involving a wanted suspect, who was being chased by other LMPD officers.

Three lanes of cars packed the cemetery with and red lights flashing all the way, sending a message that Rodman's life and legacy will never be forgotten.

Officer Lamont Washington had this to say about Rodman. "Everything has to go on, because the city continues, but you’re never forgotten in law enforcement. And you know we’ll always remember you," Washington said.

A memorial service is also planned for 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon outside LMPD’s First Division where Rodman served.

