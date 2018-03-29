Clarksville Police looking for family connected to funeral urn found on banks of Ohio River

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are trying to find the family connected to a funeral urn found on the banks of the Ohio River.

The Clarksville Police Department is using social media to ask for the public's help to track down anyone who knew Phyu Phyu Aye. Her remains were found in a black and gold urn in October 2016 near the river.

The department says the woman lived in Robards, Kentucky and was employed by Tyson. But they say they did discover Phyu Phyu Aye had three children who live in Burma, which is also known as Myanmar. But they don't know their names but would like to return the remains to them.

The inscription on the urn reads:

Phyu Phyu Aye

Born: March 14, 1962, Burma

Passed Away: December 29, 2015

Deaconess Hospital, Evansville, Indiana

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarksville Police Department property room manager Lory Adams at l.adams@clarksvillepolice.com or 812-288-7151, ext. 312.

