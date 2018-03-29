Plaque removed from Jefferson Davis statue in Kentucky state Cap - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Plaque removed from Jefferson Davis statue in Kentucky state Capitol

Posted: Updated:
Officials in Kentucky have removed a plaque from a Jefferson Davis statue in the state Capitol declaring the only president of the Confederacy to be a, "patriot, hero, statesman." Officials in Kentucky have removed a plaque from a Jefferson Davis statue in the state Capitol declaring the only president of the Confederacy to be a, "patriot, hero, statesman."
The 15-foot (4.5 meter) marble statue of Jefferson Davis sits just behind a 14-foot bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln. Both men were born in Kentucky. The 15-foot (4.5 meter) marble statue of Jefferson Davis sits just behind a 14-foot bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln. Both men were born in Kentucky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Officials in Kentucky have removed a plaque from a Jefferson Davis statue in the state Capitol declaring the only president of the Confederacy to be a, "patriot, hero, statesman."

It was removed March 15.

Kentucky becomes the latest state to alter or remove Confederate monuments following multiple incidents of racially motivated violence. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission had voted last year to remove the plaque. But that decision was delayed so a lawyer from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration could review state law to make sure the commission had the authority to remove the plaque.

The 15-foot (4.5 meter) marble statue of Jefferson Davis sits just behind a 14-foot bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln. Both men were born in Kentucky.

State officials decided in 2015 not to remove the statue from the Capitol.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.