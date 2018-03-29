Plaque removed from Jefferson Davis statue in Kentucky state Capitol

Look closely at the next Valpak coupon mailer you receive because it could contain a check for $100.

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

Police say 24-year-old Desmine Croom was wanted on a host of charges.

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

Chris Mack was named University of Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

The 15-foot (4.5 meter) marble statue of Jefferson Davis sits just behind a 14-foot bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln. Both men were born in Kentucky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Officials in Kentucky have removed a plaque from a Jefferson Davis statue in the state Capitol declaring the only president of the Confederacy to be a, "patriot, hero, statesman."

It was removed March 15.

Kentucky becomes the latest state to alter or remove Confederate monuments following multiple incidents of racially motivated violence. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission had voted last year to remove the plaque. But that decision was delayed so a lawyer from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration could review state law to make sure the commission had the authority to remove the plaque.

State officials decided in 2015 not to remove the statue from the Capitol.

