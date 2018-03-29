UPS gives $21,000 to Louisville 'Women in Aviation' chapter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPS gives $21,000 to Louisville 'Women in Aviation' chapter

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS wants to help put more women in control while up in the air.

On Thursday, the company presented the local chapter of Women in Aviation with a check for $21,000. The non-profit organization works to encourage women to enter all areas of the aviation field.

Part of the money from UPS will also support the Girls in Aviation Day event. The event helps young girls like 10-year-old Taylor Peeff learn about what it takes to become a pilot.

"I think I'm gonna be -- well, I know I'm gonna be -- a UPS pilot, and I know that I'm gonna be coming here every day to work, and go do what I love," said 10-year-old Taylor Peeff.

The group says it's important to start inspiring girls at an early age to make aviation a career path for them.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.