UPS gives $21,000 to Louisville 'Women in Aviation' chapter

Look closely at the next Valpak coupon mailer you receive because it could contain a check for $100.

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

Police say 24-year-old Desmine Croom was wanted on a host of charges.

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

Chris Mack was named University of Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS wants to help put more women in control while up in the air.

On Thursday, the company presented the local chapter of Women in Aviation with a check for $21,000. The non-profit organization works to encourage women to enter all areas of the aviation field.

Part of the money from UPS will also support the Girls in Aviation Day event. The event helps young girls like 10-year-old Taylor Peeff learn about what it takes to become a pilot.

"I think I'm gonna be -- well, I know I'm gonna be -- a UPS pilot, and I know that I'm gonna be coming here every day to work, and go do what I love," said 10-year-old Taylor Peeff.

The group says it's important to start inspiring girls at an early age to make aviation a career path for them.

